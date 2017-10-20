Bow Valley College Opens its Doors to Calgary for Open House: Oct. 21

CALGARY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about the programs and services at Bow Valley College’s main campus in the heart of downtown Calgary this Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be opportunities for those considering Bow Valley College to find out more about exciting career programs in areas such as; Practical Nursing, Justice Studies, Early Learning and Child Care, Academic Upgrading, Business Administration, Interior Decorating and English Language Learning, during two Program Information Sessions being held from 11 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m., in the North Campus building.

Campus Tours are being held at the top of every hour between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Child care is also provided on Open House day for those who require those services.

One lucky attendee who applies for admission at Open House, will be entered into a draw for $1,000 tuition reimbursement, or an iPad.

For more information, and a detailed schedule of activities for the day, please visit http://bvc.me/OpenHouseBVC

