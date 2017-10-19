Art Gallery of Alberta features Indigenous artists in two new exhibits

(Edmonton, AB)—The Art Gallery of Alberta, a centre of excellence for the visual arts in Western Canada is presenting two new exhibitions featuring contemporary Indigenous artists and new work from Kainai-Blood artist Faye HeavyShield. Both exhibitions open on October 28.

Faye HeavyShield: Calling Stones (Conversations)

October 28, 2017 – February 19, 2018

“Calling Stones: Conversations” is a new body of work by Alberta artist Faye HeavyShield. The work in this exhibition was inspired by the artist’s visits to the Majorville medicine wheel (Iniskim Umaapi) in southern Alberta and the stories of her ancestors that are rooted there. Drawing from her responses to this site, its history and her own heritage, HeavyShield’s work provides both a personal and conceptual connection to the past, linking generations of Indigenous peoples to the present lives of the Kainai people.

The “Calling Stones: Conversations” exhibit is organized by the Art Gallery of Alberta and curated by Catherine Crowston.

WordMark: A New Chapter Acquisition Project

October 28, 2017 – March 25, 2018

WordMark: A New Chapter Acquisition Project marks the first in a series of four exhibitions that will feature works by contemporary First nations, Inuit and Metis artists newly acquired for the AGA’s permanent collection. It is through the creation and public exhibition of museum collections that histories of art are written and remembered and this important initiative, funded by the Canada Council for the Arts “New Chapter” grant program, will ensure that works by significant contemporary artists are shared with the public and maintained as a lasting legacy for the future.

WordMark features work by Raymond Boisjoly, Bob Boyer, Dean Drever and Amy Malbeuf that engage with the complexity of visual communication, through the interweaving of language, image and symbolism.

Organized by the Art Gallery of Alberta. This is one of the 200 exceptional projects funded through the Canada Council for the Arts’ New Chapter program. With this $35M investment, the Council supports the creation, and sharing of the arts in communities across Canada.

