2017 K-Days Competition Pow Wow: And the winners are…

by John Copley

(ANNEws) – The spectacular K-Days Pow Wow was held last month from July 25 – 27, sponsored by Northlands, in partnership with Alex Nakota Sioux Nation. Click here, here and here to view our event recap and photo and video gallery. The Pow Wow included a huge drums and dance competition with close to 1000 dancers participating. There were several categories such as age, gender and dance type with prizes totaling in excess of $125,000. And the winners are:

Golden Age

Men Golden Age Buckskin – Greg Mackinaw

Women Golden Age Traditional – Gina Redhouse

Senior Adult

Men Senior Adult Traditional – Bobby Hunter

Men Senior Adult Fancy Feather – Douglas Scholfield

Men Senior Adult Grass – Clifton Goodwill

Men Senior Adult Chicken – Sheldon Scalplock Sr.

Women Senior Adult Traditional – Danita Goodwill

Women Senior Adult Fancy Shawl – Tricia Albert

Women Senior Adult Jingle – Leah Omeasoo

Junior Adult

Men Junior Adult Traditional – Lapit teminah Greene

Men Junior Adult Fancy Feather – Patrick Mitsuing

Men Junior Adult Grass- Alphonse Obey

Men Junior Adult Chicken – Angelo Begaye

Women Junior Adult Traditional – Tara Whitehorse

Women Junior Adult Fancy Shawl – Keya Clairmont

Women Junior Adult Jingle – Lacy Albert

Teen

Boys Teen Traditional – Ruben Littlehead Jr.

Boys Teen Fancy Feather – Tyler Yazzie

Boys Teen Grass – Jakobi Omeasoo

Boys Teen Chicken – Oshyin Raine

Girls Teen Traditional – Carlie Nepoose-Bull

Girls Teen Fancy Shawl – Wakinyala Clairmont

Girls Teen Jingle – Aidyn Nevaquaya

Juniors

Boys Juniors Traditional – Ezlioei Deschamps

Boys Juniors Fancy Feather – Dasan Scholfield

Boys Juniors Grass – Jairus Faithful

Boys Juniors Chicken – River Buck

Girls Juniors Traditional – Redsky

Girls Juniors Fancy Shawl – Shundiin Whitehorse

Girls Juniors Jingle – Kaylie Nepoose

In addition to being a pow wow dance competition, this year’s event included a Drum Competition that saw the first place winner, Young Spirit (Frog Lake First Nation) take home the top prize of $20,000. Placing second was the popular North Cree Singers from the Saddle Lake First Nation ($12,000). Third place finisher, Young Bear, hails from Mandaree, North Dakota ($10,000) while Saskatchewan’s Sweet Grass First Nation drummers, Blackstone placed fourth ($8,000). Five place finisher and winners of $6,000 was Poundmaker, who are members of the Poundmaker First Nation.